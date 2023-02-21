Azerbaijan's MFA releases data on humanitarian aid sent to quake-struck Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The total amount of humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to fraternal Türkiye, following the destructing earthquake in the country, has been made public, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's tweet.

Humanitarian assistance from Azerbaijan to quake-hit Türkiye had been delivered by 15 aircraft, 395 trucks, and 25 rail cars.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.