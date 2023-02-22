UK, Azerbaijan discuss peaceful protest on Lachin-Khankendi road (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:42)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov met with British Minister of State for Europe and North America, Leo Docherty, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, prospects for further development of cooperation in various fields, as well as the current situation in the region were discussed at the meeting.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on cooperation prospects in the oil, gas, investments, trade, transportation, transition to green energy, education, and humanitarian fields was held.

FM Jeyhun Bayramov noted the importance of the dynamic development of the relations between the two countries in political, economic, humanitarian, and other fields that are based on mutual trust and support. He also noted the significance of the continuation of official contacts and mutual visits at a high level.

Noting the particular importance of the ties between Azerbaijan and the UK in the energy sector, the minister gave detailed information about the large-scale energy projects implemented in the region on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan and noted their essential role in ensuring the energy security of Europe.

Furthermore, satisfaction was expressed with the successful activities of British companies in Azerbaijan. The contribution of the UK to the de-mining of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and its intention to take an active part in the reconstruction and restoration of these territories were appreciated. In addition, the importance of furthering successful cooperation between the two countries in the field of education was noted.

During the meeting, the parties discussed various aspects of the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the current state of negotiations on a peace treaty, and peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

The minister informed his British counterpart about the steps taken by Azerbaijan to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and spoke in detail about the latest situation around the Lachin-Khankendi road. He noted that protests are being held against the abuse of the mentioned road and illegal economic activities, and allegations of a blockade or humanitarian consequences are unfounded. Within this context, the British side was also informed about the legitimate demands of the activists and the security interests of Azerbaijan.

Along with this, information was also provided on Azerbaijan's initiative to sign a peace agreement, and on its efforts in this direction. The British side was given information about the fact that, despite Armenia's refusal to participate in the negotiations on a peace agreement scheduled for December and the obstacles created, Azerbaijan remains committed to the settlement process and does not stop exchanging views on the text of the peace agreement. It was emphasized that Armenia needs to step back from its destructive position and return to the negotiating table.

British Minister of State, Leo Docherty, in turn, noted that his country is interested in developing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan and that Azerbaijani-British relations are developing dynamically. He noted the importance of overcoming the difficulties hindering peace in the region and expressed the UK's readiness to provide support in this direction.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.