Ambassador of Bulgaria presents copy of his credentials to Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ruslan Stoyanov, who presented the minister with a copy of his credentials, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Minister Bayramov congratulated Ambassador Stoyanov on his appointment and wished him success in his work. Referring with satisfaction to the existence of bilateral relations between the two countries in various, including political, economic and energy fields, the minister said that there is potential for further development of relations.

The current political dialogue, visits and high-level contacts between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria play an important role in the development of relations. In particular, the importance of commissioning of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) last year with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is the embodiment of effective cooperation in the energy sector. In this regard, the role of Azerbaijan in ensuring the energy security of Europe and diversifying energy supply was widely discussed.

Ambassador Stoyanov, who expressed satisfaction with the appointment to Azerbaijan, noted that there is a mutually beneficial agenda for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria at the bilateral and multilateral levels. In this regard, he noted that he would make every effort to further develop cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.