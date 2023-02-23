Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia is crime against humanity - Pakistani minister (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:42)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia is a crime not only against Azerbaijan but also against humanity, said Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions of Pakistan, Muhammad Talha Mahmud, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan.

He made the remark at an event on the topic "Khojaly Genocide: A Bloody Crime Against Humanity" dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide. The event was organized jointly by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan and Pakistan's Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), one of the leading higher educational institutions in the country.

The event was attended by the Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions of Pakistan, Muhammad Talha Mahmud as an honorary guest as well as the authorities of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology, teaching staff and students, employees of the embassy, representatives of various think-tanks and the public of Pakistan.

First, the national anthems of both countries were performed, and the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide was honored with a minute of silence.

Then, a video that provided detailed information about the Khojaly genocide was demonstrated.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov noted that the Khojaly genocide went down in history as one of the most terrifying tragedies of the 20th century. He informed the guests about the tragedy, stating that as a result of Armenia's policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide against Azerbaijanis throughout history, hundreds of thousands of civilians have been killed and expelled from their native lands.

Farhadov noted that it is thanks to the initiative of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev that Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) gave a political and legal assessment to the Khojaly genocide, declared February 26 as "Khojaly Genocide Day", and brought this genocide to the attention of the international community.

Referring to the international campaign "Justice For Khojaly!", initiated by the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, the ambassador spoke about the large-scale activities carried out by the Foundation in this direction around the world and noted that the Khojaly tragedy has been recognized by a number of states (including Pakistan) and various international organizations, as genocide.

The ambassador also spoke about the 44-day Second Karabakh War, noting that the Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, ended the 30-year occupation in 2020 and restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Stressing that the National Assembly and the Senate of Pakistan adopted resolutions condemning the Khojaly genocide, Farhadov expressed gratitude for the political and moral support provided to Azerbaijan by the government and parliament of this country, both during the Karabakh conflict and during the Second Karabakh War.

Furthermore, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions of Pakistan, Muhammad Talha Mahmud, noted that the Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia is a crime not only against Azerbaijan but also against humanity. He also said that Pakistan does not recognize Armenia as a state due to its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan.

He went on to say that Azerbaijan liberated its lands from the occupation in 2020, and that Pakistan was, and would continue to be, a political and moral supporter of fraternal Azerbaijan. In conclusion, the minister noted that he honors the memory of the victims of Khojaly and stands in solidarity with the Azerbaijani people.

Speaking at the event, the head of the SZABIST Islamabad campus, Khusro Pervaiz Khan, and the head of this university's Faculty of Social Sciences and Diplomatic Studies, Taraq Waheed, emphasized that Armenia's Khojaly genocide is one of the bloodiest chapters in human history. They noted with regret the brutal murder of innocent people and called on the international community to condemn Armenia for these heinous acts.