Vardanyan's disgraceful defeat in Karabakh - what's next?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Ruben Vardanyan has suffered a crushing defeat in his fight for power in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Parvin Mirzazade, Ambassador-at-Large of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, writes in his latest article, Trend reports.

As the author reminded, that Vardanyan, the criminal oligarch, who was ‘exported’ to Karabakh from Moscow, has been dismissed of his "post" as the "state minister" of the separatists.

Mirzazade also noted that Azerbaijan has made it clear to all international mediators that, as long as Vardanyan is still on the territory of Azerbaijan, there is no room for any negotiations with representatives of the Armenian population living in Karabakh.

The author pointed out that, as soon as Vardanyan was kicked off his "post", contacts between the Azerbaijani authorities and representatives of the Armenian population in Karabakh, were re-established.

"However, he still does not give up, and announced that he is staying in Khankendi. He is just trying to keep a straight face before a new attempt to accomplish his foremost goal. enouncing his Russian citizenship to save his billions from sanctions, he is trying to seize power in Yerevan. There are rumors already that Vardanyan is going to try his luck in the upcoming mayoral elections. Probably, there are many reasons why the Armenian authorities will not allow Vardanyan to vote. The election commission will most likely ask about the citizenship and residence of this fraudster who changes passports and citizenship at the drop of a hat," the author explains.

As Mirzazade rightly pointed out, President Ilham Aliyev's far-sighted policy aimed at protecting the national interests of the Azerbaijani people would never allow such individuals as Vardanyan to "play with fire" and question Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.