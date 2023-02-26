US Embassy in Azerbaijan makes post on 31st anniversary of Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has shared a post on its Twitter page in connection with the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"Today, we join with Azerbaijanis mourning and acknowledging all who lost their lives in Khojaly in 1992," the tweet says.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.