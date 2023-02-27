Date of Summit of the Organization of Turkic States revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held on March 16 in Türkiye, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Trend reports.

"Due to the earthquake, the holding of the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya was postponed. However, the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held on March 16. We will be glad to see Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the summit. Also, on March 29, Hungarian President Katalin Novák will pay a visit to Türkiye," Cavusoglu said.

On November 11, 2022, the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

As an intergovernmental organization, the Organization of Turkic States was founded in 2009. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye are its founding members. Uzbekistan became a full member at the 7th Summit, which took place in Baku in October 2019. During the Organization's 6th Summit in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, in September 2018, Hungary was granted observer status. Turkmenistan joined as an Observer Member to the Organization at the 8th Summit in November 2021, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus did the same in November 2022.