Armenia's position on normalization of relations with Azerbaijan now more destructive after launch of EU mission - FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 14:03)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Armenia's position on the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan has become more destructive after the start of the EU mission, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the EU mission is of a temporary nature and has two goals.

"Firstly, to strengthen trust between the parties and, secondly, to contribute to the delimitation process. Unfortunately, neither the first nor second goals have been achieved. Moreover, we see that with the launch of the mission, the position of the Armenian side on the negotiation process has become more destructive," Bayramov said.

Concerning the long-term mission, the minister stated that this occurred due to a violation of the procedures agreed upon in Geneva in October.

"We do not recognize the presence of this abstract mission or the delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. We have concerns about this, and we express them both through diplomatic channels and publicly. We will continue to monitor this process," he added.