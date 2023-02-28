Relations between Azerbaijan, Russia reach strategic level - FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 14:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia have reached a strategic level, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the opening of the conference "Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the 21st century: strategic partnership in the context of regional security" as part of the 3rd meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Expert Council.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan pursues a sovereign foreign policy strategy based on national interests and that such a stable, predictable, and, most importantly, sovereign policy makes Azerbaijan a valuable partner for the international community, including Russia.

"Our relations with Russia are strategic, and mutual understanding between the leaders of both states serves as the basis," he said.

The minister also noted that the Expert Council of Russia and Azerbaijan has become a platform for effective cooperation.