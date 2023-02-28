Agenda of Baku, Moscow on peace in region, fight against revanchism almost coincide - Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The agenda of Baku and Moscow on peace in the region, and on the fight against revanchism almost coincide, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the opening of the "Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the 21st century: strategic partnership in the context of regional security" conference as part of the 3rd meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Expert Council.

According to him, the declaration signed with Russia last year gave impetus to these relations.

On February 28, 2023, a meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Expert Council (RAEC) was held in the format of a conference with the participation of Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

During the conference, the FMs were presented with commemorative copies of the first edition of the collection of articles of the RAEC, "30 Years of Diplomatic Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan: the path traveled and a look into the future," the authors of which are Russian and Azerbaijani experts.