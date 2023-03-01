Azerbaijan totally rightful in liberation of its occupied lands – Cuban VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan is totally rightful in the liberation of its occupied lands, Vice-President of the Republic of Cuba Salvador Antonio Valdés Mesa said during the meeting with Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

He noted that Cuba is interested in strengthening and expanding relations with Azerbaijan.

The official highly commended the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). He shared his opinion on the further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Cuba and Azerbaijan, as well as bilateral cooperation on healthcare, economy, trade, and other areas. The vice president also noted the importance of exchanging experiences.

Valdés Mesa thanked Azerbaijan for supporting the UN General Assembly’s resolutions related to Cuba.