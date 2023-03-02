Solidarity only way out of COVID-19 pandemic - President of 77th session of UN General Assembly (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The only way out of the COVID-19 pandemic is to show solidarity, said President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi, Trend reports.

"The only way out of the pandemic is solidarity, which must be demonstrated not only within our own borders but also beyond them," he said.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.