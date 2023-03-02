Turkmen president thanks President Ilham Aliyev for contribution to NAM development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The goals of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), promoting equality and justice, are crucial to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and a platform must be created to restore trade ties and overcome the pandemic, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark addressing the Summit of NAM Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking at the summit, he thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for hosting the summit and highly appreciated Azerbaijan's contribution to the functioning of the NAM.

The Turkmen president also called to establish a single information bank of pathogens, which would assist in the prevention of new threats.

Besides, he called for continued close collaboration with the WHO, due to its success in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berdimuhamedov added that the fight against the disease is possible only under peace conditions. In this context, he called on countries to contribute to the establishment of peace and the elimination of conflict situations.

The Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19 is being held in Baku. The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries.