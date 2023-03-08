Azerbaijan's role in international politics to grow - former Serbian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Azerbaijan's role in matters of international politics will grow, former President of Serbia Boris Tadic said at the press conference dedicated to the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"The importance of Azerbaijan is not limited to energy security issues. Azerbaijan also plays a key role in such an important issue today as food security. In this regard, the country's role will also continue to grow," Tadic noted.

He stressed that at the time when the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) was just emerging, some European countries didn’t yet fully understand the growing role of Azerbaijan.

“Today, the country's influence on the global stage is undeniable,” the former president added.

The X Global Baku Forum, which will be discussing "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes", is scheduled for March 9-11 in Baku.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center annually holds the Global Baku Forum, which has already become the premier event in Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East, providing an opportunity for distinguished leaders and thinkers to discuss the ways and means to overcome some of the world’s most pressing challenges.