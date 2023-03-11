Global Baku Forum recognized as platform for vital discussions – ex-defense minister of Montenegro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Global Baku Forum has been recognized as a platform for open discussions that can result in meaningful changes in the world, former Minister of Defense of Montenegro Milica Pejanovic-Durisic said, making a press statement at the X Baku Global Forum, Trend reports.

She expressed her gratitude to the moderators of a discussion on the Western Balkans' role in the EU context.

"Up until now, the Balkans have been facing various challenges, including European integration, as well as geopolitical issues, which negatively affect the countries and the region as a whole," Pejanovic-Durisic added.

She expressed hope that the exchange of opinions during the forum would lead to deepening cooperation.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.