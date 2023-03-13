President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Pope Francis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Pope Francis on the occasion of the Coronation Day, Trend reports.

"Your Holiness,

It is on the occasion of your Election Anniversary that, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to offer my most cordial congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, all your fellow coreligionists.

The present level of relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See is gratifying. We attach the utmost significance to our years-long active and productive cooperation aimed at preserving and continuously developing inter-civilizational and interfaith dialogue and the values of multiculturalism. Establishing our country’s embassy in the Holy See is a sign of our relations ascending to a qualitatively new level and a vivid manifestation of the importance we attach to advancing Azerbaijan-Holy See ties.

Along with being fundamental values reflecting our people’s way of life, multiculturalism and tolerance are also among Azerbaijan's primary state policy priorities. Mosques, synagogues and churches open side-by-side in our country, where people of different religions and faiths have lived in an atmosphere of amicability and mutual esteem for centuries, is our historic achievement. The telling indication is that the Catholic community in Azerbaijan always enjoys excellent attention and care.

I am delighted by our country’s participation in restoring the Vatican’s historical sites and thus contributing to the preservation and passing along to the next generation of world cultural heritage and rich art treasure trove, as well as to the intercultural dialogue.

Your Holiness, I wish to underline your merits in developing and strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See and expanding our sincere dialogue. Thank you for your constant high praise of Azerbaijan’s multicultural environment and tolerance traditions.

I believe that through our joint efforts, cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See aimed at promoting universal values and ensuring mutual understanding and solidarity among the people will successfully continue.

On this memorable day, I wish you robust health, happiness and success in your noble and holy mission," the letter said.