Azerbaijan demonstrates great example of multiculturalism to the world – Turkish Asian Center for Strategic Studies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan demonstrates a great example of multiculturalism to the world, President of the European Turkic-Muslim Union, and Director General of the Asian Center for Strategic Studies Musa Serdar Celebi said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"Azerbaijan has always treated people of other religions and their shrines with respect," Chelebi said.

Speaking of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, he said that Azerbaijanis in Karabakh were killed by Armenians, expelled from their lands, and mosques were desecrated.

"After the liberation of the historical Azerbaijani lands from occupation, the facts of the Armenian vandalism in these lands became obvious," Celebi said.

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum will organize an international conference dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

The main purpose of the conference is to provide an academic discussion platform on the alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, which will bring together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures, and representatives of non-governmental organizations from 32 countries, will feature discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, the manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries, and Islamophobia in the international media.

The date of March 15 was proposed to be declared the International Day against Islamophobia at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Niamey (Republic of Niger), held on November 27-28, 2020. The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 15 as the International Day against Islamophobia.