Every dirty plan against us will be met with our strong will, our strong policy and our Victorious Army - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Every dirty plan against us will be met with our strong will, our strong policy and our Victorious Army, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in the Talish village of the Tartar district.

"During the second Karabakh war, so much pressure was put on us and so much assistance was provided to Armenia. Armenia’s allies tried to stop us in different ways.

But no-one could stand in our way. They cannot stand in our way today and won’t be able to tomorrow either," President Ilham Aliyev said.