Azerbaijan MFA makes post on anniversary of victory in battle of Canakkale

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. We honor our brothers and sisters who died for the independence of Türkiye, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan wrote on its page on Twitter on the anniversary of the victory in the battle of Canakkale, Trend reports.

"108 years have passed since the victory at Canakkale, a heroic epic that played a key role in the history of the war for the independence of fraternal Turkey. We honor with gratitude and respect our brothers and sisters who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Türkiye," the publication says.