Azerbaijani servicemen complete "Operations to maintain multinational peace" course (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. In accordance with the plan of bilateral military cooperation, signed between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, a course on "Operations to maintain a multinational peace" was completed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

With the participation of the personnel of the military unit, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UK to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld, specialists from the British military advisory and training group and students, certificates were awarded to the graduates of the course.

Speakers at the ceremony noted the importance of such courses in terms of mutual exchange of experience.

It was noted that during the course, the specialists of the training group conducted practical exercises for military personnel on peacekeeping operations, rules of conduct in accordance with the UN Code, the law of armed conflicts and other topics.

In conclusion, a ceremony of mutual presentation of gifts took place, and a memorable photo was taken.