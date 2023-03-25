President Ilham Aliyev informs Charles Michel about situation around Lachin-Khankendi road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Azerbaijan supports the Brussels process, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he held a phone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Touching upon the situation around the Lachin-Khankendi road, the President of Azerbaijan underlined that the claims made by Armenia regarding the alleged closure of this road are completely false.

“So, from December 12, 2022 until today, about 5,000 vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross, people in need of medical assistance and those accompanying them have passed through this road,” President Ilham Aliyev said.