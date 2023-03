BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Fazil Mustafa was taken to the Clinical Medical Center by an ambulance, the center told Trend.

The MP, who was wounded in the shoulder and leg, is now being examined by doctors.

An armed attack was committed on Fazil Mustafa near his house.

A task force has been called to the scene of the incident. Operational-search measures have been launched to identify the person or persons who committed the attempt.