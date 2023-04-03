Azerbaijani defense minister meets CTO of Türkiye’s Baykar company (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijani Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Noting that the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is based on friendly and fraternal relations, Zakir Hasanov said that these relations develop and strengthen over time. It was emphasized that friendly relations of the countries' leaders play an important role in the development of relations between the states.

Selcuk Bayraktar expressed gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality, noted that he was pleased with his visit to Azerbaijan and that such meetings are of great importance in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

The current state and prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye were discussed at the meeting.

In the end, Zakir Hasanov awarded Selcuk Bayraktar with the "For services in the field of military cooperation" medal.