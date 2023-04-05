Azerbaijani FM meets with Head of Council of Europe Office in Baku (UPDATE)

Headline changed. Details added (first published: 4 April 2023 18:35)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Head of the Council of Europe Office in Baku (CE), Petr Sich, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, the issues on the agenda of the current cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, and the current situation in the region were discussed at the meeting.

Referring to the extensive cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, the importance of the adopted action plans in the development of relations, including the action plan for 2022-2025, was noted.

Bayramov gave detailed information about the current post-Karabakh conflict situation in the region, the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan on its liberated territories, and the steps taken by Azerbaijan for the normalization of relations with Armenia.

It was noted that the failure of the Armenian side to fulfill its obligations, its incomplete withdrawal of its armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, and its misuse of the Lachin-Khankendi road for illegal purposes, are obstacles to establishing peace and security in the region.

Furthermore, it was mentioned that Armenian accusations of an alleged "humanitarian crisis" and "blockade", the reason behind which is to cast a shadow over the peaceful protests of Azerbaijan's civil society against Armenian illegal actions regarding the Lachin-Khankendi road, are not reflecting reality. It was noted that those statements are designed to mislead the international community.

Head of the Council of Europe Office in Baku, Petr Sich, noted that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the CoE is continuing successfully based on mutual understanding and trust. Sich emphasized the importance of mutual visits and contacts for the future development of these ties.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.