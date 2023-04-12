Azerbaijan appoints head of secretariat of state commission for delimitation of border with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Murad Najafbayli has been appointed head of the secretariat of the state commission for the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the relevant decree.

The commission was established in accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in 2022.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev is chairman of the commission