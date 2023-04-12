Russia may host next round of Azerbaijani-Armenian talks - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The next round of Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations may take place in Russia, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Our efforts are not weakening in every possible way to assist the efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the preparation of a peace treaty between these countries. The partners accepted our proposals to hold the next round of bilateral negotiations on our territory. We’ll announce the dates of specific events when everything is finally agreed," she added.