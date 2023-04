Azerbaijan applied to join Developing-8 - Cavushoglu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijan applied to join D-8 (D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation) organization, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"We must turn the Organization of Turkic States into a global player. We need to convert "D-8" to "D-20", he said.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, is an organisation for development co-operation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye.