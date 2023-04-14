Azerbaijan detains person trying to sell weapons, drugs smuggled from Iran (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Employees of the Water Transport Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan conducted another successful operation to prevent the illegal trafficking of weapons and drugs smuggled from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the department received a tip that in the Baku International Sea Trade Port in the Garadagh district, a man, having contacted a person named Nadir, living in Iran, agreed that he would accept weapons and drugs smuggled out of Iran.

Immediately after that, the specified area was taken under the control of the police. After a certain amount of time, the contact of the mentioned Iranian citizen was detained, while searching for the goods.

During the investigation, it was determined that the person was Orkhan Aliyev, a resident of Baku, who had previously been an employee of one of the private security companies. The police seized one Kalashnikov rifle, ammo and large amount of methamphetamine psychotropic substance from him.

A criminal case was initiated.