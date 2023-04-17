IOC must punish Armenia - professor of Turkish Uludag University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) should punish Armenia, Dean of the Turkic World Economics Faculty at UNEC (Azerbaijan State University of Economics), Professor of Turkish Uludag University Mehmet Yuce told Trend.

According to Yuce, Armenia has a dirty past due to the violation of international law and human dignity from the very beginning preferred to behave like a terrorist, rather than like a civilized state.

"The video of the brutal treatment of Armenians against one of the Azerbaijani soldiers, who previously went missing in the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering Armenia, circulated in the media and social networks in recent days, clearly shows that human dignity and the law are being violated,” he said. “This means that torture and humiliation of human dignity is a systematic behavior adopted by Armenia. This country, violating international law, continues to commit crimes.”

The professor noted that the second recent incident was when an Armenian vandal set fire to the Azerbaijani flag at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan.

"This is an international scandal and an act that is contrary to the Olympic spirit. At the same time, this means that the host country, which has undertaken the commitment to ensure the safety of athletes, hasn’t fulfilled it. In connection with this, punishment by the International Olympic Committee must follow,” Yuce further said.

Moreover, according to him, the security forces of Armenia also committed the crime by turning a blind eye to the burning of the Azerbaijani flag.

“This behavior is an indicator of the national character of this people," he added.

On April 14, during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, a provocation was committed against Azerbaijan. An Armenian designer and stylist Aram Nikolyan ran onto the stage, took the Azerbaijani flag from the hands of the flag bearer, and burned it in front of everyone.