Azerbaijani Ombudsman meets with parents of country's servicemen held captive in Armenia (UPDATE)

First version published at 16:57

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has met with the parents of the Azerbaijani servicemen held captive in Armenia, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

During the meeting, the Ombudsman condemned the illegal arrest of Azerbaijani servicemen, Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov, held captive in Armenia, as well as cases of inhumane treatment of the servicemen.

Aliyeva noted that in this regard, an appeal has been made to the relevant organizations. The letter addressed to relevant international and regional organizations demands ensuring the rights of the servicemen detained in Armenia, including providing them with the opportunity to contact their families via video call.

Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia on April 10.

After a while, Armenian media outlets released photo and video depicting Armenians torturing Huseyn Akhundov.