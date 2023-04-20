Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of roads in Salyan district - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures to build roads connecting the Alat-Astara highway - the state border with the Islamic Republic of Iran with Shorsulu, Boranikend, Seidlar, Dayikend, Sarvan, Beydili, Gizilaghaj and Alchaly villages of the Salyan district, Trend reports.

According to the decree, in order to build roads connecting the Alat-Astara-state border highway with the Islamic Republic of Iran with Shorsulu, Boranikend, Seidlar, Dayikend, Sarvan, Beydili, Gizilaghaj and Alchaly villages with a population of 16,000 people, five million manat ($2.94 million) are initially allocated from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan provided for in the state budget for 2023 to the State Automobile Roads Agency of Azerbaijan.