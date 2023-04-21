Azerbaijani parliament speaker sends letter to Chairman of Russian State Duma

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova sent a letter to the the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin regarding the biased statements of Oleg Matveychev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications, about Azerbaijan for the Russarminfo news agency, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani parliament.

The letter says that against the background of the dynamic development of cooperation between the two countries and parliaments, as well as the active mediation efforts of the Russian Federation in the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, Oleg Matveychev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications of the State Duma, on the air of the Russian-Armenian made statements to the Rusarminfo news agency, which were met with great concern in Azerbaijan.

Will be updated