Bulgaria interested in even greater increase in gas imports from Azerbaijan - KEVR

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 25. Bulgaria is interested in an even greater increase in gas imports from Azerbaijan Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) Ivan Ivanov told reporters, Trend reports.

Ivanov made the remark on the sidelines of a ceremony dedicated to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia), and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Sofia.

"For Bulgaria, cooperation with Azerbaijan and SOCAR is very important. It’s very important for us to ensure the diversification of supplies and achieve healthy competition in the Bulgarian gas market,” he said.

“Bulgaria currently receives one billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan through the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector. There is an agreement to increase these volumes to 1.2 billion cubic meters. Of course, if necessary, we’ll find a solution for an even greater increase in volumes," the official added.