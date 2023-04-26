Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani Air Defense Units carry out combat firing (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 26 April 2023 10:10 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Air Defense Units carry out combat firing (VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, the Air Defense Units carried out combat firing at the combined-arms training range, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The main objective of combat firing is to improve the military personnel’s skills in controlling anti-aircraft missile systems and further increase their combat capability.

During the firing, the standards for deploying the OSA and S-125 anti-aircraft missile system at the starting position and preparing for combat usage were fulfilled.

The anti-aircraft missile systems combat crews professionally accomplished tasks of detecting and destroying targets of an imaginary enemy by practical firing.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more