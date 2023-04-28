French embassy reacts to mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Terter district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The French embassy in Azerbaijan has issued a statement in connection with the mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Terter district, which killed 3 civilians, Trend reports.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of three civilians as a result of a mine explosion in Terter. I express my deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims. France continues to support humanitarian demining measures in Azerbaijan," French Ambassador Anne Boillon wrote on Twitter.

The explosion of an anti-tank mine in the village of Tapgaragoyunlu of Azerbaijan's Tartar district, on Friday killed three people.

Employees of RPS Energy Ltd. company Yusifov Nadir Panah, Gozalov Sakhavat Ismayil and Sadiyev Farid Mehman were killed in the blast.