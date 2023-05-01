Azerbaijan talks observation of referendum process in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. The Azerbaijani delegation observed the referendum in Uzbekistan at more than 30 polling stations, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov told Trend.

"The delegation of observers from Azerbaijan was represented both at the level of MPs, and the leadership and members of the Central Election Commission. In total, observations were made at more than 50 sites. The sites must meet certain requirements for voting,” Panahov explained.

“No cases of serious dissatisfaction were recorded. In general, fairly spacious premises were chosen for the polling stations. More than 90 percent of the population took part in the voting. The voters' activity was observed. This event will go down in the history of Uzbekistan," he added.

The referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Uzbekistan was held on April 30.

Amendments to the Constitution are aimed at strengthening the functions of Parliament to appoint the heads of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, while part of the powers of the president is transferred to the supreme legislative body. In addition, it is proposed to increase the term of the presidency from five to seven years.

Judges of the Constitutional Court are proposed to be elected for a ten-year term. The Constitutional Court elects for a five-year term from among its members the Chairman of the Constitutional Court and his deputy.

A large package of amendments to the Basic Law aims to liberalize the country's economy further.

On April 19-26, early voting took place. More than 611,000 citizens of Uzbekistan participated in early voting in the referendum on amendments to the Constitution.