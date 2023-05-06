EU welcomes talks between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in US - Toivo Klaar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The EU welcomes the talks of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the US, Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"There is promising news from Washington. The EU welcomes the constant contacts between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan during the four-day talks. Progress can only be achieved through dialogue. We continue to be together with Armenia and Azerbaijan and work with our partners in search of lasting peace," Klaar said.

The trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took place on May 1 in the US. After that, a bilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries was held at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

The talks continued on May 2 and 3 in a bilateral format and the final round of negotiations took place on May 4.