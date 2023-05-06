Azerbaijani FM reveals number of diplomatic missions abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The total number of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan abroad has reached 89 (66 embassies, 6 permanent missions, 9 consulates general, 8 offices of embassies and representative offices), Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said in the article in the "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Trend reports.

"Representative offices of 88 countries and international organizations, consulates of 15 foreign states are accredited in Azerbaijan. We can definitely note that these figures are an indicator of the comprehensive international relations of our country," Bayramov said.

