Ombudsman Institution in Azerbaijan established on initiative of great leader Heydar Aliyev - Commissioner for Human Rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The Ombudsman Institute was established on the initiative of great leader Heydar Aliyev, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said on May 9 during a visit to the grave of great leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor, Trend reports.

"We always try to justify this great trust in our work," the Ombudsman said.

The commissioner also noted that on May 8, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order "On pardoning a number of convicts on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev."

"This is the largest pardon decree in terms of coverage, which was applied to 801 convicts. While pardoning 59 of them, the Ombudsman's petitions were taken into account," Aliyeva added.