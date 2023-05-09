Azerbaijani delegation visits office of Justice and Dev't Party in Türkiye's Çanakkale (PHOTO)

ÇANAKKALE, Türkiye, May 9. The Azerbaijani delegation, which is on a visit to Türkiye, visited the office of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Çanakkale, Trend reports.

Head of the party office (Chairman of the regional organization) Naim Makas met with the Azerbaijani delegation.

The meeting was attended by members of the Board of the New Azerbaijan Party, Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics Adalat Muradov, Rector of the French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ) Vazeh Askerov, members of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Aydin Huseynov, Elnur Allahverdiyev and Chairman of the Sabunchi district organization of the New Azerbaijan Party Araz Khudadanov, as well as a representative of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye Ainur Tuna Yavash and other officials.

An exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects of relations between the New Azerbaijani Party (NAP) and the AKP.

Speaking at the meeting, Naim Makas stressed that there are close ties between the ruling parties of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

"The brotherhood of the two countries will continue to develop in an ascending line," Makas said.

The rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics Adalat Muradov noted that the whole world is closely following the events in Türkiye.

"The Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood will continue in the future. Today we considered it our duty to be close to our Turkish brothers," he said.

Muradov noted that Türkiye is currently a country that the states of the world are counting on.

"But that wasn't the case a few years ago. The current strength of Türkiye was the result of the successful leadership of the current government. The stronger Türkiye is, the stronger Azerbaijan and other Turkic states will be. I think that the Turkish people will make the right choice in the elections on May 14 and vote for further strengthening of the country," he added.