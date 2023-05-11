Supreme Court of California sentences Armenian who attacked Azerbaijanis holding peaceful rally

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The Supreme Court of California in the US has sentenced Hovhannes Sukiasyan, who in July 2020 attacked Azerbaijanis holding a peaceful rally, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Following the sentencing of Eric Hakobyan in June 2021, we welcome the recent sentencing of Hovhannes Sukiasyan by the Superior Court of California for the hate motivated crime of assault on Azerbaijanis during their peaceful protest in front of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in July 2020," the publication says.