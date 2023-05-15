Azerbaijan, EU discuss current situation, prospects for cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during his visit to Brussels on May 15, 2023, the ministry told Trend.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, including cooperation in the field of energy and transport corridors, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the current situation in the region.

The importance of the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels, which took place after almost a nine-month break, in terms of advancing the peace agenda was highlighted.

Bayramov pointed out Azerbaijan's commitment to normalizing relations between the two countries based on the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He mentioned that the prevention of attempts to interfere with the process, including the latest provocations of Armenia, is important. At the same time, the importance of eliminating the mine threat from the country was emphasized.

In addition, both sides also noted the importance of the early completion of negotiations on a new agreement, which will become the legal basis of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.