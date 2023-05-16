President of France fails to save Armenian PM - attempt to sabotage talks beyond Armenia’s capabilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. On the eve of the Brussels meeting, the Armenian side did everything possible to ensure that it either did not take place at all, or there was not the slightest breakthrough in the negotiations on a peace agreement, Trend reports.

Things did not go as Yerevan had planned. The meeting confirmed that the attempt to avoid or sabotage peace is already beyond the capabilities of both Armenia and its patrons. There is only one option for Armenia left - to agree to the conditions of Azerbaijan.

Despite the fact that Nikol Pashinyan and Emmanuel Macron tried to cancel Azerbaijan's peace plans, Baku once again patiently and resolutely repelled these attempts.

Since October, France and Armenia have purposefully sought to hold a meeting in a quadrilateral format, the Azerbaijani side did not agree to this, and as a result of the will and firm position of Azerbaijan, the Brussels format reactivated.

Baku has achieved its goal this time and proved after Washington in Brussels that there is one interested party in the peace talks - Azerbaijan.

The next trilateral meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel in the Brussels format ended in favor of Baku.

At the last two meetings, both the head of the US State Department, Antony Blinken, and the head of the EU, Charles Michel, supported the position of official Baku.

Armenia should think carefully about the results of the next meeting in the Brussels format. If the military-political leadership of Armenia continues to obstruct negotiations on a peace agreement, it should think about its future.

Azerbaijan will never allow the realities formed in the South Caucasus to be changed by Armenia and its patrons, whether through military provocations or diplomatic manipulations. If Yerevan continues to create barriers to the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, then Yerevan will suffer the greatest damage from this.