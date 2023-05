BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. A working visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Iceland has begun, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, Bayramov will take part in the IV Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik, as well as hold bilateral meetings with other officials who will take part in the event.

