Heydar Aliyev was great friend of Kyrgyzstan - Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Great Leader Heydar Aliyev has great merits before the people of his country, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev said, Trend reports.

Shakiev made the remark at a special meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

According to the speaker, Heydar Aliyev, overcoming many difficulties, laid the foundations for the history of the independent Azerbaijani state, achieving great success, and he was also a great friend of Kyrgyzstan.

"Heydar Aliyev created the prerequisites for the further development of the Azerbaijani state. Thanks to his merits, Heydar Aliyev will forever remain in the memory of the people as a great personality," the Kyrgyz speaker noted.

He added that Heydar Aliyev was a political figure who left an indelible mark on the history of not only Azerbaijan but also the former USSR.

The special meeting is being attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, and representatives of four international organizations.