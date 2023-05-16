Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan invites compatriots to vote in second round of elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Embassy of Türkiye in Azerbaijan called on Turkish citizens living in the country and registered as voters, to vote in the second round of the presidential election in Türkiye, Trend reports citing TurkicWorld via the embassy’s tweet.

The embassy said that the voting procedure for the second round of the presidential election will be held in on May 20-21-22 from 08:00 to 22:00 (GMT +4).

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan gathered 49.50 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.89 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.44 percent.

Since no one has won more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round of presidential elections will be held in Türkiye on May 28.