Azerbaijan, Jordan hold political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. On May 15, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev paid a visit to Jordan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, the first round of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigrant Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan took place in Amman.

The Azerbaijani side at the consultations was headed by Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev, the Jordanian side - Secretary General for Diplomatic and Immigration Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Migrants Affairs Lina al-Hadid.

The current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, energy, humanitarian spheres, inter-parliamentary relations and logistics, issues of cooperation within international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement were discussed during consultations.

The Jordanian side was informed about the post-conflict situation in the region, as well as about the reconstruction and reintegration work carried out in the liberated areas. The parties also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During his visit to Jordan, Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev also met with the head of the political affairs department of the Royal Administration, Muaz al-Zubi.

The meeting discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan, strategic energy and transport projects implemented at the initiative of Azerbaijan, as well as discussions of regional security and the post-conflict situation.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister also met with the leadership of the prestigious Jordanian Middle East Research Center and with experts from the Center in the political, military and economic fields, and exchanged views on Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, Azerbaijani-Jordanian relations, and the regional situation.