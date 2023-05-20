Azerbaijan dismisses minister, deputy minister of ecology and natural resources of Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Azer Zeynalov signed decrees to dismiss Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mais Aliyev and Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Badal Hasanov, Trend reports.

By another signed decree, Khanlar Mustafayev was appointed Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The authority to temporarily perform the duties of the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was also transferred to Mustafayev.

Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev, and the first deputy chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have introduced Mustafayev to the new collective.

Prior to this appointment, Khanlar Mustafayev (born in 1992) worked in various responsible positions in the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, served as deputy chairman of the board of the "Geological Exploration Agency" public entity under the ministry.