Armenia ready to discuss extradition of two Azerbaijani soldiers - Nikol Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Armenia is ready to discuss the extradition of two Azerbaijani soldiers, but this process cannot be one-sided, the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani military servicemen Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia on April 10.

Later, it was revealed that both of the servicemen were captured by Armenian Armed Forces.

On May 8, a court in Armenia passed "a verdict" against Babirov, sentencing him to over 11 years of imprisonment.