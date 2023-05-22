We attach big importance to business-to-business contacts between our countries and our business circles - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. We attach big importance to business-to-business contacts between our countries and our business circles, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian Business Forum in Vilnius, Trend reports.

"The fact that the heads of state for the second time within one year address a business forum demonstrates big importance we attach to business-to-business contacts between our countries and our business circles.

With President Nausėda, I think, we laid down a very solid foundation for our cooperation and established a very active political dialogue. As I said, we met last May in Baku, then this January in Davos and now in Vilnius. So, it really demonstrates the dynamism of our cooperation. So, now it's time for business communities to engage in a long journey of mutually beneficial fruitful cooperation," President Ilham Aliyev said.